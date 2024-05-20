Sachetta LLC Acquires New Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,165 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 306.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,046,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $240,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,100 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 117,623 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,288,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,015,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Leerink Partnrs cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Argus lowered their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.35. 7,464,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,880,473. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.06 and its 200-day moving average is $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.56. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

