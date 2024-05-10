FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Issued By Barrington Research

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.62. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.73.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

HSIC traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $72.85. 77,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,901. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.95 and a 200-day moving average of $72.35. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Henry Schein

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 161,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,198,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Henry Schein by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 185,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,089,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 389,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,437,000 after acquiring an additional 21,740 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its position in Henry Schein by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 144,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 71,870 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.