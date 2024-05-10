FY2024 EPS Estimates for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Lifted by Analyst

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Jack Henry & Associates in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $5.17 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.11. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jack Henry & Associates’ current full-year earnings is $5.12 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $169.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $178.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.89 and its 200 day moving average is $164.28.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 43.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

