Chapman Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Chapman Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. Marriott International comprises approximately 2.7% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after buying an additional 20,890 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Marriott International by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1,487.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 345,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,856,000 after buying an additional 323,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 79,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,906,000 after buying an additional 10,197 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total value of $617,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total value of $716,449.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 596,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,378,695.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total transaction of $617,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.69.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.84. 1,065,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,872. The firm has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.77 and a 52-week high of $260.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.03.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Further Reading

