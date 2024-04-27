Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Motco boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
VOO stock traded up $4.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $467.21. 4,907,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,530,121. The company has a market cap of $423.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $370.92 and a 52-week high of $483.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $470.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.27.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
