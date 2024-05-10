GDS Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

GDS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.55. 245,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,596. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The stock has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.69.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

