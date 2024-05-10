iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management reduced its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 206,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 100,233 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $22,038,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 775,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,395,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $22.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,062,051 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average of $22.53.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

