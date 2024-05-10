GDS Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 1,841 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

GDS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

QQQM stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.74. The stock had a trading volume of 278,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,436. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $132.84 and a 52 week high of $184.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.3454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

