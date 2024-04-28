Short Interest in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Rises By 151.9%

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 151.9% from the March 31st total of 5,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tian Ruixiang Stock Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ:TIRX opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64. Tian Ruixiang has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $7.88.

Get Tian Ruixiang alerts:

About Tian Ruixiang

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. It distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile, commercial property, liability, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances, as well as health and miscellaneous insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Tian Ruixiang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tian Ruixiang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.