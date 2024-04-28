Toncoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $148.84 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $18.69 billion and approximately $148.84 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $5.47 or 0.00008587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00011683 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001419 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00014317 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,741.30 or 1.00000759 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00012452 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.28 or 0.00103979 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,105,850,351 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,105,796,702.265622 with 3,472,389,977.9010015 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.45342857 USD and is up 4.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 301 active market(s) with $137,680,590.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

