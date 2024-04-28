Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th.

Lifetime Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 18.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lifetime Brands to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $209.16 million, a P/E ratio of -24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Lifetime Brands has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $11.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82.

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $203.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.48 million. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

LCUT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lifetime Brands from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet raised Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Lifetime Brands from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

