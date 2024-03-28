Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 6,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 5,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 189,471 shares of company stock worth $48,712,316. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $268.33. 1,132,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,430. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.03.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

