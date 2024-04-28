Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 202.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,866 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $93.60 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.24 and a 200 day moving average of $84.68.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 42.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.