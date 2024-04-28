Headlands Technologies LLC Buys 711 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 172.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $126.85 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $138.28. The stock has a market cap of $569.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

