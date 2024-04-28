Headlands Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 1,253.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in FOX by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.09. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.85.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

