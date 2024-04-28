Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The aerospace company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $930.30 million for the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 12.62%.

Moog Stock Performance

MOG.B remained flat at $155.07 during trading hours on Friday. 94 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66. Moog has a 12 month low of $90.29 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.34 and a 200-day moving average of $140.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Moog Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Moog’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.02%.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

