High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.14

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.14 and traded as high as C$1.33. High Arctic Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.33, with a volume of 32,400 shares changing hands.

High Arctic Energy Services Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market cap of C$65.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.14.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.11 million for the quarter. High Arctic Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers drilling services, including provision of drilling personnel; well servicing and snubbing services; and hydraulic workover units.

