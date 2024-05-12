Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09), reports. The company had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.06 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.65% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. Bloom Energy updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Bloom Energy Price Performance
BE stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.60. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $18.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy
In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $88,375.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,509.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $88,375.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,509.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $494,266.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,702,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,323,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,989 shares of company stock valued at $725,292. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.
Bloom Energy Company Profile
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
