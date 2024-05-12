Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09), reports. The company had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.06 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.65% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. Bloom Energy updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

BE stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.60. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $18.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66.

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $88,375.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,509.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $88,375.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,509.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $494,266.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,702,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,323,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,989 shares of company stock valued at $725,292. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,685,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,262,000 after acquiring an additional 156,434 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,678,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,436,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,666,000 after buying an additional 978,053 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 168.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,524,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,733,000 after buying an additional 2,213,167 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,920,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,472,000 after buying an additional 70,248 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

