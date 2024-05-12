Genpact (NYSE:G) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.010-3.040 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.6 billion. Genpact also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.01-3.04 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

G has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on Genpact in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Get Genpact alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Genpact

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of G opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Genpact has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

About Genpact

(Get Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.