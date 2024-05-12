BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.07

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.07 and traded as high as $10.38. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 49,932 shares changing hands.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0442 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 47.9% during the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 15,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 814,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after buying an additional 271,029 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,607,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after acquiring an additional 531,925 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 256,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 81,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 65,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.