BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.07

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.07 and traded as high as $10.38. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 49,932 shares changing hands.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0442 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
