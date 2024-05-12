Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11), reports. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 million.

Issuer Direct Stock Performance

Shares of ISDR opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Issuer Direct has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Issuer Direct in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Graeme P. Rein purchased 12,614 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $150,232.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 197,614 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,353,582.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 10,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $124,926.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 556,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,617,006.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 27,743 shares of company stock valued at $330,683 in the last three months. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

