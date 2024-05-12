Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) Releases Earnings Results

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Senti Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 73.34% and a negative net margin of 2,692.82%.

Senti Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ SNTI opened at $0.37 on Friday. Senti Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senti Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Senti Biosciences by 88.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 241,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 113,172 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Senti Biosciences by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,969,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 143,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 8VC GP I LLC acquired a new position in Senti Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,675,000. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senti Biosciences Company Profile

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

