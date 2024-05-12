Augean (LON:AUG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $371.00

Augean plc (LON:AUG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 371 ($4.66) and traded as low as GBX 371 ($4.66). Augean shares last traded at GBX 371 ($4.66), with a volume of 20,871 shares traded.
Augean Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 371 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 371. The firm has a market capitalization of £389.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11.
Augean Company Profile
Augean plc engages in the waste management business in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Treatment & Disposal and Augean North Sea Services. The Treatment & Disposal segment provides waste remediation, management, treatment, and disposal services. The Augean North Sea Services segment offers waste management and processing services to the oil and gas operators.
