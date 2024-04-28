Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 4,306 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 21,739 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 36,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 97,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $117.37 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.29. The firm has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.36.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

