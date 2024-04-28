Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 2,185 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 52.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in VeriSign by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 251.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total transaction of $1,820,617.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,552,768.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total value of $122,017.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total transaction of $1,820,617.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,552,768.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,864 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRSN. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VRSN opened at $175.48 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $174.51 and a one year high of $229.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.97.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.39% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $384.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.85 million. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

