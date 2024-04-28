Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Holdings Cut by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Chapman Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,125,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,333,000 after purchasing an additional 43,432 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 95,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 21,696 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $59.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.82. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $61.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.