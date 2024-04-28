CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.29 to $3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.33. CMS Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.290-3.350 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CMS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.33.

CMS stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,386,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,026. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $63.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

