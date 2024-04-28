American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,284 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 0.6% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of American Express by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $235.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $240.55. The company has a market capitalization of $169.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.74.

American Express Cuts Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AXP. Stephens upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.52.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,480.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 210,920 shares of company stock worth $45,804,652. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

