Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned about 0.17% of Atrion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Atrion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Atrion by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atrion by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atrion during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Atrion in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Atrion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of ATRI opened at $395.01 on Friday. Atrion Co. has a 12-month low of $274.98 and a 12-month high of $625.00. The company has a market capitalization of $695.22 million, a PE ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $406.12 and its 200 day moving average is $365.18.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $43.58 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Atrion’s payout ratio is currently 79.78%.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

