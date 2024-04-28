Headlands Technologies LLC Buys 4,199 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 16,796.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,777,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,810,812,000 after purchasing an additional 96,435 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,563,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,572,000 after buying an additional 71,962 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 32,734.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,463 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hubbell by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,195,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,538,000 after acquiring an additional 115,886 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 46.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,020,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,699,000 after acquiring an additional 323,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUBB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Hubbell from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.57.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of HUBB opened at $407.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $248.37 and a 52-week high of $429.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $395.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.87.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total value of $5,268,375.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,359,965.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total value of $5,268,375.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,359,965.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total transaction of $387,308.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,090.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

