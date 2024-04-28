Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases 657 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 455.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $112.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.03. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $118.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.