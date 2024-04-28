Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,810,000 after purchasing an additional 129,090 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,405 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 512,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth approximately $61,681,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 302,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,984,000 after acquiring an additional 27,947 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $177.05 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.51 and its 200-day moving average is $203.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of -186.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,715 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,882 over the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.24.

View Our Latest Report on ZS

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.