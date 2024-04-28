Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 311.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares during the quarter. Pan American Silver makes up approximately 4.3% of Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 455.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAAS. TD Securities lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Pan American Silver Stock Up 0.3 %

PAAS stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.99. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $20.60.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $669.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -133.33%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.