Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Announces Earnings Results

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $353.14 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.42%.
Oppenheimer Stock Performance
OPY traded up $1.84 on Friday, reaching $40.80. The company had a trading volume of 33,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,396. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.15. Oppenheimer has a 1 year low of $32.82 and a 1 year high of $42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Oppenheimer Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.17%.
Institutional Trading of Oppenheimer
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut Oppenheimer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.
Oppenheimer Company Profile
Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.
