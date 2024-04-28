Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Announces Earnings Results

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $353.14 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.42%.

Oppenheimer Stock Performance

OPY traded up $1.84 on Friday, reaching $40.80. The company had a trading volume of 33,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,396. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.15. Oppenheimer has a 1 year low of $32.82 and a 1 year high of $42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Oppenheimer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.17%.

Institutional Trading of Oppenheimer

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 2,291.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 1,758.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its position in Oppenheimer by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 9,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Oppenheimer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

