Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Invests $441,000 in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 102,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after buying an additional 24,984 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,396.2% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 41,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,620 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 37,303 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 377.1% in the 3rd quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 48,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 38,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,435,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $182.77. 986,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,914. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.47. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $127.47 and a 1-year high of $184.88.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.3454 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

