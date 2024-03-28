Well Done LLC Purchases New Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Well Done LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.38. 86,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,278. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day moving average is $48.78. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.16 and a 52 week high of $54.64.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

