Well Done LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGC. CMC Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $941,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 179,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $187.02. 30,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,393. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $139.49 and a 52-week high of $187.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.10.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

