iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 539.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,750,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,553,522. The firm has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.63.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

