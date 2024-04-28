Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARE. Mizuho raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.9 %

ARE traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.24. The company had a trading volume of 888,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,042. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.22. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.64, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). The company had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 474.77%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

