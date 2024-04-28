Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $953,000 Stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,200 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Sandstorm Gold worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 33.3% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

SAND stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,314,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,587. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.81.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a $0.0147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Featured Articles

