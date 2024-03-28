Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 224 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,125,790,000 after buying an additional 356,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,578,184,000 after acquiring an additional 392,811 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after acquiring an additional 91,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 7.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,200,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,309,361,000 after buying an additional 452,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. William Blair began coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.53.

Boeing stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $192.73. 2,482,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,384,479. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.81 and its 200-day moving average is $209.96. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $117.59 billion, a PE ratio of -52.18, a PEG ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

