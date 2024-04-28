Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.90 EPS

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $335.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.97 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS.
Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance
Shares of PIPR stock opened at $197.16 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $120.97 and a one year high of $202.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.73.
Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 40.82%.
Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PIPR. StockNews.com raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.
Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile
Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.
