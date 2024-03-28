WASHINGTON TRUST Co Grows Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 376.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Del Sette Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 102,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.09. The stock had a trading volume of 11,345,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,894,176. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average is $39.12. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.