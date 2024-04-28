iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Lifted by Darrow Company Inc.

Darrow Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 9.4% of Darrow Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $12,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 484.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV opened at $80.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

