ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RMD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 224.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.80.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $218.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.12. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.24 and a 1 year high of $243.52. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.11.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at $28,751,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,617 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.