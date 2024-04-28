Darrow Company Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Darrow Company Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,557 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 109,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,559,000 after buying an additional 71,981 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.94 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

