Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jonestrading

Jonestrading reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 12th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NLY stock opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.54. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -268.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,300,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,729 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,449,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,578,000 after purchasing an additional 278,391 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 159.7% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,118,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762,652 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $110,244,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,137,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,774,000 after purchasing an additional 116,102 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

