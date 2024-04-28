Intact Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 186,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 7.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 297,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,919 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 101.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 14,333 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 57.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth about $1,249,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TIXT traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.27. 240,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,809. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31. The firm has a market cap of $883.48 million, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. TELUS International (Cda)’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TIXT. Barclays cut their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.53.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

