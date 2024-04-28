Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE) Shares Bought by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 561,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Skeena Resources worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Skeena Resources by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 67,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 48,728 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 25,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 612,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skeena Resources Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE SKE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.93. 202,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,514. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. Skeena Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $7.65.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources ( NYSE:SKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

