Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Sells 16,380 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total value of $3,806,220.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,308.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

On Wednesday, April 17th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.99, for a total value of $3,505,156.20.

On Monday, April 8th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $4,196,392.20.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.30, for a total value of $3,985,254.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.97, for a total value of $4,504,008.60.

On Friday, March 15th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total value of $3,906,793.80.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.32, for a total value of $3,707,121.60.

On Monday, February 26th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 8,735 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $1,624,710.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $9,833,424.90.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total value of $12,872,282.52.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ COIN opened at $236.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.48. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $283.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 875.26 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,165 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 82,582 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 10.0% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $146.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.